FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) Insider Jimmy Groombridge Purchases 121 Shares

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) insider Jimmy Groombridge purchased 121 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 124 ($1.63) per share, with a total value of £150.04 ($197.37).

Jimmy Groombridge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 10th, Jimmy Groombridge bought 124 shares of FirstGroup stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 122 ($1.60) per share, with a total value of £151.28 ($199.00).

On Tuesday, December 10th, Jimmy Groombridge purchased 129 shares of FirstGroup stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.51) per share, for a total transaction of £148.35 ($195.15).

Shares of FGP traded up GBX 3.20 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 127.20 ($1.67). 2,940,440 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,850,000. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 125.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 124.08. FirstGroup plc has a 12-month low of GBX 87.45 ($1.15) and a 12-month high of GBX 138.80 ($1.83). The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 145 ($1.91) price objective on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Peel Hunt began coverage on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 164 ($2.16) target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 139 ($1.83) to GBX 155 ($2.04) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. HSBC upgraded FirstGroup to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 100 ($1.32) to GBX 130 ($1.71) in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 140 ($1.84).

About FirstGroup

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company's First Student segment provides student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 44,000 yellow school buses in North America. This segment also offers charter hire services for school and non-school activities. Its First Transit segment offers public transit management and contracting services, including fixed route, paratransit, shuttle, and vehicle maintenance services to transit authorities, such as federal, state, and local transportation departments, as well as for private institutions, including universities, hospitals, and airports in North America.

