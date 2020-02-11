Five Star Senior Living Inc (NASDAQ:FVE) Short Interest Update

Five Star Senior Living Inc (NASDAQ:FVE) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 722,200 shares, a growth of 583.3% from the January 15th total of 105,700 shares. Approximately 21.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 270,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Shares of Five Star Senior Living stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $4.66. The stock had a trading volume of 133,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,235. The stock has a market cap of $23.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.77. Five Star Senior Living has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $10.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.30.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Five Star Senior Living stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Five Star Senior Living Inc (NASDAQ:FVE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.45% of Five Star Senior Living at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Five Star Senior Living

Five Star Senior Living Inc operates and manages senior living communities in the United States. It operates through Senior Living Communities, and Rehabilitation and Wellness segments. Its senior living communities comprise independent living communities, assisted living communities, and skilled nursing facilities (SNFs).

