FLIP (FLP) Price Hits $0.0151 on Major Exchanges

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. In the last week, FLIP has traded up 23% against the U.S. dollar. FLIP has a total market capitalization of $846,991.00 and approximately $1,106.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLIP token can now be bought for $0.0151 or 0.00000148 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Liquid and BitForex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $371.52 or 0.03622991 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009768 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00247958 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000732 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00037869 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00138033 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002823 BTC.

FLIP Token Profile

FLIP launched on October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. FLIP’s official website is fliptoken.gameflip.com. FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip. The official message board for FLIP is medium.com/@fliptoken.

Buying and Selling FLIP

FLIP can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, BitForex and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLIP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

