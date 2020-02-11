FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in shares of FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,667 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 9,633 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.08% of FLIR Systems worth $5,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLIR. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of FLIR Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 279.6% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 782 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in FLIR Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in FLIR Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in FLIR Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FLIR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks set a $58.00 price objective on FLIR Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

NASDAQ FLIR traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.33. The stock had a trading volume of 36,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,801. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.18 and a 52-week high of $55.54. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

