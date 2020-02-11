Raymond James Upgrades FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) to “Strong-Buy”

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) was upgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 18th. SunTrust Banks set a $58.00 price objective on FLIR Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub cut FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FLIR Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLIR opened at $53.93 on Tuesday. FLIR Systems has a 1 year low of $44.18 and a 1 year high of $55.54. The company has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.28 and its 200 day moving average is $52.08.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in FLIR Systems in the third quarter worth about $33,000. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 279.6% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 782 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FLIR Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of FLIR Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of FLIR Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

