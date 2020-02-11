Flowchain (FLC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $185,345.00

Flowchain (CURRENCY:FLC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. Flowchain has a market cap of $2.22 million and $185,345.00 worth of Flowchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Flowchain has traded 25% higher against the dollar. One Flowchain token can now be purchased for about $3.22 or 0.00031318 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and DigiFinex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00045724 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $592.82 or 0.05773709 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00053659 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded down 34% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004983 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00024856 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00120505 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003624 BTC.

Flowchain Token Profile

Flowchain (CRYPTO:FLC) is a token. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2018. Flowchain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,073 tokens. Flowchain’s official Twitter account is @Fieldcoin. Flowchain’s official website is flowchain.co.

Buying and Selling Flowchain

Flowchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flowchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flowchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flowchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

