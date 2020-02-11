Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 57.10% and a negative return on equity of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $32.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.14 million. Fluidigm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Fluidigm updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ FLDM traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.09. 52,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 823,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.65. Fluidigm has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $14.90. The company has a market cap of $263.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 2.33.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FLDM. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fluidigm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Fluidigm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Fluidigm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.81.

About Fluidigm

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and tools for life sciences research in the United States and Europe. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, and Hyperion tissue imager; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow.

