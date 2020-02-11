Fluor Co. (NEW) (FLR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 18th. Analysts expect Fluor Co. (NEW) to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of FLR stock opened at $18.24 on Tuesday. Fluor Co. has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $41.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.02 and its 200-day moving average is $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.60%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FLR. Deutsche Bank set a $17.00 price target on Fluor Co. (NEW) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Fluor Co. (NEW) from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fluor Co. (NEW) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Fluor Co. (NEW) Company Profile

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

