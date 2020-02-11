Fonar (NASDAQ:FONR) Releases Earnings Results

Fonar (NASDAQ:FONR) announced its earnings results on Monday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $21.45 million for the quarter. Fonar had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 12.35%.

Shares of NASDAQ FONR opened at $19.89 on Tuesday. Fonar has a 1 year low of $18.85 and a 1 year high of $25.25. The stock has a market cap of $138.88 million, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.44 and a 200 day moving average of $21.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 6.13.

FONR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Fonar from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fonar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th.

Fonar Company Profile

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) company primarily in the Unites States. It is involved in the research, development, production, and marketing of medical scanning equipment, which uses principles of MRI for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases, abnormalities, other medical conditions, and injuries.

