Force Protocol (FOR) Price Down 13.7% This Week

Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One Force Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0193 or 0.00000261 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Force Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.82 million and $892,221.00 worth of Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Force Protocol has traded down 13.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Force Protocol alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00045461 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $587.08 or 0.05790149 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00052817 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded down 38.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004998 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00024957 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00120068 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003588 BTC.

Force Protocol Profile

Force Protocol (FOR) is a token. Its launch date was November 14th, 2018. Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,337,316 tokens. Force Protocol’s official website is www.theforceprotocol.com. Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Force Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol.

Force Protocol Token Trading

Force Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Force Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Force Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Force Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Force Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Force Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.