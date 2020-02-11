Forefront Analytics LLC Acquires 1,791 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Forefront Analytics LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises 1.1% of Forefront Analytics LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Forefront Analytics LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $2,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 23.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter valued at about $330,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 42,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 32.8% during the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 83,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after purchasing an additional 9,249 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.03. The company had a trading volume of 143,498 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.59. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.