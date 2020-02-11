Forefront Analytics LLC Boosts Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Forefront Analytics LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,462 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Forefront Analytics LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Forefront Analytics LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rain Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 135,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,901,000 after acquiring an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 504,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,657,000 after purchasing an additional 72,970 shares during the period.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ IEF traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 374,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,703,915. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $103.57 and a twelve month high of $114.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.1533 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.