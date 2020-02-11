Forefront Analytics LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Forefront Analytics LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF makes up about 5.3% of Forefront Analytics LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Forefront Analytics LLC owned about 1.19% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF worth $13,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Architects Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 28.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 84.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 143.8% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EDV traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $141.86. 379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,733. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.45. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $110.03 and a 52 week high of $149.63.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

