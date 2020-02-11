Forefront Analytics LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Forefront Analytics LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 235,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,395 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 4.0% of Forefront Analytics LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Forefront Analytics LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $10,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 77,699,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,423,447,000 after buying an additional 4,973,187 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 35,513,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810,452 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 19,744,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234,922 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,857,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64,184,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,343 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $44.18. 1,377,849 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,146,149. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.20. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.79 and a 52-week high of $44.67.

