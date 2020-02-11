Forefront Analytics LLC Has $5.92 Million Holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Forefront Analytics LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,795 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF makes up 2.3% of Forefront Analytics LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Forefront Analytics LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $5,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQI. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 152.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 520.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truewealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

VNQI stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $58.66. 840 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,641. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $55.73 and a one year high of $61.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.04.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.