Forefront Analytics LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Forefront Analytics LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of Forefront Analytics LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Forefront Analytics LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $8,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 95.7% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.89 on Tuesday, reaching $97.86. 147,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,657,811. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $82.82 and a 1-year high of $96.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.49.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

