Forefront Analytics LLC Purchases 3,697 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Forefront Analytics LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 4.4% of Forefront Analytics LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Forefront Analytics LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,097,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,060,840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631,883 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,654,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,673,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,114 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 44.8% in the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 4,824,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,914 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $345,886,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $290,774,000.

IVV stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $338.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,491,881. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $327.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $309.09. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $271.70 and a 12 month high of $336.24.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

