Forefront Analytics LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Forefront Analytics LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,687 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 2.1% of Forefront Analytics LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Forefront Analytics LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,095,948. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.34 and a 200 day moving average of $42.23. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.98 and a one year high of $45.92.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

