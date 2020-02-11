Forefront Analytics LLC Raises Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Forefront Analytics LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 1.9% of Forefront Analytics LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Forefront Analytics LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of TIP traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,588. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.65. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.43 and a fifty-two week high of $119.10.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.1267 dividend. This is an increase from iShares TIPS Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.