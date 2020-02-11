Forefront Analytics LLC Raises Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Forefront Analytics LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF accounts for 1.8% of Forefront Analytics LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Forefront Analytics LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $4,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MBB. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 197.7% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $108.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,273,536. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.15. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $104.59 and a 52 week high of $108.90.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a $0.256 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered iShares MBS ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

