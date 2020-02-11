Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA Has $11.57 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,262 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.6% of Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 1,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 882 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 1,508 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. 56.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,450.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,080.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,313.78.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,133.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,566.76 and a 52 week high of $2,055.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,035.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.74, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,899.59 and its 200 day moving average is $1,814.48.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.09 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total value of $742,649,791.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,001,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,077,978,456.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total value of $6,065,855.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,455,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 725,661 shares of company stock worth $1,480,267,612 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

