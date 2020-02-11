Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) Stake Lifted by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 602,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,378 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of FOX worth $21,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FOX. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in FOX in the third quarter valued at about $910,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FOX during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,074,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FOX during the third quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in FOX during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in FOX during the third quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total transaction of $625,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on FOX shares. ValuEngine upgraded FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on FOX from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of FOX in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut FOX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

Shares of FOX stock traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $36.54. 154,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,465,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.37. The firm has a market cap of $22.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77. Fox Corp has a 1-year low of $29.61 and a 1-year high of $41.73.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 15.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

