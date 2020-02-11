Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Plans $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 11th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, April 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%.

Franklin Resources has raised its dividend by an average of 9.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 38 consecutive years. Franklin Resources has a payout ratio of 41.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Franklin Resources to earn $2.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.4%.

Shares of Franklin Resources stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.16. The stock had a trading volume of 4,121,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,943,686. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Franklin Resources has a 1 year low of $24.47 and a 1 year high of $35.82.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 21.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Franklin Resources will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total transaction of $137,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,137,273.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 24.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Franklin Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Franklin Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.18.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

