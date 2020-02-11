Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Acquires 32,803 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 88.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,735 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,803 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 229.1% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. 53.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $38.34 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.46 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $280.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.63.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. This is an increase from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on T. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Standpoint Research cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of AT&T to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.25.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

