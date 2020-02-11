Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $4.07 Million Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 40.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,414 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 12,360.9% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,598,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,807,000 after buying an additional 2,577,860 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,930,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,413,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,382 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,454,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,733,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,813 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 158.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,919,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,862 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2,394.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,015,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,283,000 after acquiring an additional 974,600 shares during the period. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

PG has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.86.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total transaction of $379,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,784. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 37,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $4,720,977.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,191 shares in the company, valued at $7,600,919.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,411 shares of company stock worth $12,652,757. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG opened at $126.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $97.43 and a 52-week high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.7459 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.