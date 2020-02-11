Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Purchases 412 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,515 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 129,857.5% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 2,620,525 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $332,028,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,005,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,228,229,000 after purchasing an additional 219,447 shares during the period. Windacre Partnership LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,201,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 261,002 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $318,720,000 after purchasing an additional 97,515 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,508.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1,020.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,027.03 and a 12 month high of $1,508.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,421.98 and its 200 day moving average is $1,290.40.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $12.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 54.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,322.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,423.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective (up previously from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 13th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Alphabet to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,521.84.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

