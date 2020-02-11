FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) Short Interest Down 29.4% in January

FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 213,700 shares, a decline of 29.4% from the January 15th total of 302,700 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 177,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Buckingham Research set a $3.50 target price on FreightCar America and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised FreightCar America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of FreightCar America from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FreightCar America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FreightCar America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.19.

Get FreightCar America alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAIL. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of FreightCar America by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 457,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 24,573 shares in the last quarter. Parthenon LLC raised its holdings in FreightCar America by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 252,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 109,200 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in FreightCar America by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in FreightCar America in the second quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in FreightCar America by 791.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 25,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RAIL traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,685. The company has a market cap of $20.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.25. FreightCar America has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $8.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.83 and its 200-day moving average is $3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

FreightCar America Company Profile

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers, covered hoppers, and gondolas; intermodal flats, such as well cars; and non-intermodal flat cars comprising slab, hot slab, ribbon rail, and bulkhead flats.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for FreightCar America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FreightCar America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.