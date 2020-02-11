Friendz Price Reaches $0.0021 on Top Exchanges (FDZ)

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. Friendz has a market cap of $1.08 million and approximately $71,145.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Friendz has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Friendz token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, DragonEX, HitBTC and BitMart.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Friendz alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.74 or 0.03629894 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009721 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00248180 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00038417 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00142659 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Friendz Token Profile

Friendz’s launch date was January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,133,439,473 tokens and its circulating supply is 521,790,017 tokens. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO. Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Friendz is friendz.io.

Friendz Token Trading

Friendz can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, BitMart, IDEX, HitBTC and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Friendz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Friendz using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Friendz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Friendz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.