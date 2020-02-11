Frontier Developments’ (FDEV) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

FDEV has been the topic of several other research reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Frontier Developments from GBX 1,520 ($19.99) to GBX 1,650 ($21.70) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($21.05) price objective on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Monday, January 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Frontier Developments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,557.17 ($20.48).

FDEV opened at GBX 1,294.50 ($17.03) on Tuesday. Frontier Developments has a 52-week low of GBX 790 ($10.39) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,452 ($19.10). The company has a market cap of $505.85 million and a P/E ratio of 29.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,315.68 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,131.44.

In related news, insider David John Braben sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,200 ($15.79), for a total value of £15,000,000 ($19,731,649.57).

About Frontier Developments

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for the interactive entertainment sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

