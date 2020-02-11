FSB Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

FSB Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

FSBC stock remained flat at $$16.99 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.17. FSB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.29 and a fifty-two week high of $19.33.

About FSB Bancorp

FSB Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Fairport Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Monroe County, New York. The company accepts savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and non-interest-bearing demand deposits.

