FujiCoin Price Reaches $0.0001 (FJC)

FujiCoin (CURRENCY:FJC) traded 5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. FujiCoin has a market cap of $261,656.00 and approximately $32.00 worth of FujiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FujiCoin has traded 11.5% higher against the dollar. One FujiCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and Bleutrade.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FujiCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $10,251.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $243.14 or 0.02368260 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $467.63 or 0.04554846 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.70 or 0.00756825 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.28 or 0.00889062 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00118574 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00010058 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00026681 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.63 or 0.00717180 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000030 BTC.

FujiCoin Profile

FujiCoin (FJC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 28th, 2014. FujiCoin’s total supply is 2,549,263,900 coins. The official website for FujiCoin is www.fujicoin.org. FujiCoin’s official Twitter account is @fujicoin.

FujiCoin Coin Trading

FujiCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bleutrade, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FujiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FujiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FujiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FujiCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FujiCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.