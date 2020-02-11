Fusion Price Reaches $0.21 on Top Exchanges (FSN)

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. In the last week, Fusion has traded 29.1% higher against the dollar. One Fusion token can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00002032 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Cobinhood, Liquid and Bibox. Fusion has a total market cap of $7.33 million and $8.29 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DAO.Casino (BET) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000229 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,026.06 or 0.98182554 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 189.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00018353 BTC.

About Fusion

Fusion (CRYPTO:FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 57,344,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,314,807 tokens. Fusion’s official website is fusion.org. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol. Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fusion Token Trading

Fusion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Hotbit, Ethfinex, Liquid, Cobinhood and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fusion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

