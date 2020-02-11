FUTURAX Market Capitalization Achieves $6,590.00 (FTXT)

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. FUTURAX has a market capitalization of $6,590.00 and approximately $45,130.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FUTURAX token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX, Fatbtc and Mercatox. In the last week, FUTURAX has traded up 16% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005696 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00048466 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $36.67 or 0.00374093 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010209 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00012524 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001592 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000036 BTC.

FUTURAX Profile

FUTURAX (CRYPTO:FTXT) is a token. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 tokens. The official website for FUTURAX is www.futurax.global. FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling FUTURAX

FUTURAX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Mercatox, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUTURAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FUTURAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

