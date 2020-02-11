FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Triumph Group Inc (NYSE:TGI) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for Triumph Group in a note issued to investors on Sunday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $2.40 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Triumph Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Triumph Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of TGI opened at $23.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.84. Triumph Group has a 12 month low of $18.28 and a 12 month high of $29.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.84.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 26.30% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $704.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Triumph Group’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 356.5% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,059 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Triumph Group by 380.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Triumph Group by 188.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Triumph Group by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,278 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Triumph Group by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,326 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the period.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Integrated Systems, Aerospace Structures, and Product Support. It offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, landing gear actuation systems, control system valve bodies, landing gear components and assemblies, electronic engine controls, main engine gear box assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, fuel pumps, geared transmissions and drive train components, secondary flight control systems, fuel metering units, and vibration absorbers.

