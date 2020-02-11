FY2020 Earnings Forecast for SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY)

SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Hathorn now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.84 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.92. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR’s FY2021 earnings at $3.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.18 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.37 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th.

SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR stock opened at $38.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.67. SMURFIT KAPPA G/ADR has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $39.57.

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

