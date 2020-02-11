FY2020 EPS Estimates for Foot Locker, Inc. Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:FL)

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Foot Locker in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now expects that the athletic footwear retailer will post earnings of $4.86 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.96. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Standpoint Research upgraded Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Foot Locker from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Sunday, November 24th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.22.

Shares of Foot Locker stock opened at $39.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.62. Foot Locker has a one year low of $33.12 and a one year high of $68.00.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 22nd. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 148.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 75.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 902 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 10,594 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is currently 32.27%.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

