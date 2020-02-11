G.Research Comments on nVent Electric PLC’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:NVT)

nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) – Investment analysts at G.Research cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of nVent Electric in a research note issued on Monday, February 10th. G.Research analyst J. Bergner now expects that the company will earn $2.05 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.10. G.Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. G.Research also issued estimates for nVent Electric’s FY2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.25 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NVT. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday, November 25th. CL King started coverage on nVent Electric in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded nVent Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.29.

NYSE NVT opened at $26.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.73. nVent Electric has a 52 week low of $19.04 and a 52 week high of $28.49.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.03 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 10.10%. nVent Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First Interstate Bank increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 228.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William T. Monahan sold 6,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total transaction of $152,716.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,559.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 39.33%.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

