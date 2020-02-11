Garlicoin Hits Market Capitalization of $37,249.00 (GRLC)

Garlicoin (CURRENCY:GRLC) traded 39.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. Garlicoin has a total market capitalization of $37,249.00 and $1.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Garlicoin has traded 48.9% higher against the US dollar. One Garlicoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including CoinFalcon, Nanex, CryptoBridge and Trade Satoshi.

Garlicoin Coin Profile

Get Garlicoin alerts:

Garlicoin (GRLC) is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the

Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Garlicoin’s total supply is 54,282,738 coins. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Garlicoin is garlicoin.io.

Garlicoin Coin Trading

Garlicoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon, Nanex, Trade Satoshi and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Garlicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Garlicoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Garlicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Garlicoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Garlicoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.