Gayle E. Wilson Sells 21,720 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Director Gayle E. Wilson sold 21,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total value of $1,470,878.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 148,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,056,555.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of GILD stock traded down $1.23 on Tuesday, hitting $67.76. The stock had a trading volume of 12,843,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,811,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.21. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.89 and a 1 year high of $71.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.95.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 41.04%.

GILD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $76.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $81.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.79.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GILD. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 32.0% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 6,960 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 25.0% during the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,845,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Nwam LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 4.9% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 13,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 6.9% during the third quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 69,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after acquiring an additional 4,527 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.