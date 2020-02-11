Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) Lowered to “Hold” at VTB Capital

Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) was downgraded by stock analysts at VTB Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 4th.

OTCMKTS GZPFY opened at $34.01 on Tuesday. Gazprom Neft’ PAO has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $38.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.74.

Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) (OTCMKTS:GZPFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 15th. The energy company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter. Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The business had revenue of $10.16 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Gazprom Neft’ PAO will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Gazprom Neft’ PAO (GDR) Company Profile

PJSC Gazprom Neft, an integrated oil company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and gas in Russia, the CIS countries, and internationally. The company also involved in the production, distribution, and marketing of refined petroleum products. It holds interests in 90 resource licenses in the oil-producing regions of Russia; and production projects in Angola, Bosnia, Herzegovina, Romania, Serbia, Iraq, and Venezuela.

