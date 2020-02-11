Genesis Vision (GVT) Price Tops $1.40

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 11th. One Genesis Vision token can currently be purchased for about $1.40 or 0.00013614 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX, Binance and HitBTC. Genesis Vision has a total market cap of $6.19 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded 25.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision was first traded on September 2nd, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, HitBTC, Ovis, Kucoin, Binance and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Vision should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Genesis Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

