GenesisX (XGS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $534.00

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One GenesisX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and TradeOgre. In the last seven days, GenesisX has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar. GenesisX has a market cap of $51,315.00 and approximately $534.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000048 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GenesisX Profile

GenesisX (XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2018. GenesisX’s total supply is 9,803,058 coins. GenesisX’s official website is genesisx.net. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS. The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling GenesisX

GenesisX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

