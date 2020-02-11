GeoCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2,770.00 (GEO)

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. During the last week, GeoCoin has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One GeoCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00002011 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia. GeoCoin has a total market cap of $650,802.00 and $2,770.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.18 or 0.00748807 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00010107 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00049885 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000052 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00068602 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005869 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00007194 BTC.

GeoCoin Profile

GeoCoin is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GeoCoin Token Trading

GeoCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GeoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

