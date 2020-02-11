Geoffrey Mackay Sells 63,000 Shares of Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ:AVRO) Stock

Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ:AVRO) insider Geoffrey Mackay sold 63,000 shares of Avrobio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total value of $1,736,910.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 364,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,061,037.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

AVRO stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.21. 1,444,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,470. Avrobio Inc has a 1 year low of $12.67 and a 1 year high of $28.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.27. The company has a market cap of $757.16 million, a PE ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 2.73.

Get Avrobio alerts:

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.02. Research analysts predict that Avrobio Inc will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVRO. Tang Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avrobio in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,707,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avrobio by 438.4% in the third quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 570,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,058,000 after purchasing an additional 464,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Avrobio by 150.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 644,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,102,000 after purchasing an additional 386,724 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Avrobio by 40.5% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,305,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,431,000 after purchasing an additional 376,416 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Avrobio by 16.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,221,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,866,000 after purchasing an additional 174,121 shares during the period. 77.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Avrobio in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Avrobio from to in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avrobio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Nomura initiated coverage on Avrobio in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut Avrobio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.57.

About Avrobio

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Avrobio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avrobio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.