Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) Given a €59.60 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) has been assigned a €59.60 ($69.30) target price by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 18.24% from the stock’s current price.

GXI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €81.00 ($94.19) target price on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Independent Research set a €69.00 ($80.23) target price on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. HSBC set a €85.00 ($98.84) target price on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €84.00 ($97.67) target price on Gerresheimer and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gerresheimer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €73.07 ($84.96).

GXI opened at €72.90 ($84.77) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is €68.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is €68.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.99, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05. Gerresheimer has a one year low of €56.50 ($65.70) and a one year high of €74.80 ($86.98).

Gerresheimer AG manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through three divisions; Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

