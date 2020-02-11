Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$27.73.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GEI. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Gibson Energy from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Gibson Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. CIBC downgraded Gibson Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$27.50 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, January 20th.

Shares of Gibson Energy stock opened at C$27.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.24. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion and a PE ratio of 24.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$27.00 and a 200 day moving average of C$24.66. Gibson Energy has a 52 week low of C$19.43 and a 52 week high of C$27.80.

Gibson Energy Inc engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Wholesale segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, injection stations, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

