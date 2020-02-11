GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) Short Interest Up 36.8% in January

GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, an increase of 36.8% from the January 15th total of 3,800 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GigaMedia stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,016 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.04% of GigaMedia worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of GigaMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

NASDAQ:GIGM remained flat at $$2.45 on Tuesday. 10,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,450. The firm has a market cap of $27.08 million, a P/E ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 0.44. GigaMedia has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $2.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.43.

About GigaMedia

GigaMedia Limited provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company offers mobile and browser-based casual games through FunTown-branded platform. Its portfolio of PC-based casual games include MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile game; sports games, Web-based RPG, and mobile games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

