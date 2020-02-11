Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 779,521 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 114,854 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of Gildan Activewear worth $23,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,134 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 2,415,349 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,005 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 20,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,074,770 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,426,000 after purchasing an additional 773,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter valued at $13,522,000. Institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.54. 12,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,975. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.88. Gildan Activewear Inc has a twelve month low of $23.45 and a twelve month high of $40.40.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GIL shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $28.00 price target on Gildan Activewear and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Gildan Activewear from $41.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Edward Jones downgraded Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, CIBC set a $30.00 price target on Gildan Activewear and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Gildan Activewear currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

