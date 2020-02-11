Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Bought by Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG

Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,774 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences comprises about 2.5% of Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $3,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GILD. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 286.4% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.76. 12,842,937 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,811,724. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.89 and a fifty-two week high of $71.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market cap of $85.73 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.93.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.04%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Guggenheim cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $75.00 price target on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.79.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 20,282 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $1,399,458.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 119,574 shares in the company, valued at $8,250,606. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 15,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $1,002,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,143,478.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,132 shares of company stock worth $3,970,910 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

