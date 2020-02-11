Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Oak Grove Capital LLC

Oak Grove Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 198,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences makes up approximately 5.0% of Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $12,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knuff & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.3% during the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 34,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 74,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,862,000 after buying an additional 5,861 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,804,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 20,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $1,399,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 119,574 shares in the company, valued at $8,250,606. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $1,002,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,478.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,132 shares of company stock worth $3,970,910. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Gilead Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $81.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.79.

Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.68. 227,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,906,674. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.21. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.89 and a fifty-two week high of $71.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.93.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 41.04%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

